Paging through my Lenten folder for something that might speak to this season of sacrifice, I noticed a folded, somewhat scribbled, note complete with quadrants of ideas and a hand-designed cross with the words: “Take up your cross.”
Well, that’s not a lightweight offer, but it is Lent’s greatest invitation, for as we know, everything changes at the foot of the cross. This violet-toned season invites us to pause our everyday business and busyness to sincerely consider how the cross impacts our everyday living and dying.
Every life story has its cross, its struggle to be renewed or reborn in some manner through our suffering. We reflect on the weight of the cross, the burden of the cross, the grace of the cross and the power of the cross.
Whose cross deserves the greatest or first attentive moment? Yours? Mine? Others? Or Jesus’, Mary’s or the disciples? Every life lives with some cross, often more than one, hidden from public notice but present nonetheless. Lent reminds us that our cross, united with Christ’s redeeming cross, is our way to new, resurrected life.
Many of us resist focusing on our personal crosses and their burden, preferring to ignore, not mention and then dismiss as quickly as possible. But there’s another, more life-giving, approach to accepting the crosses within our lives that can potentially frame our life with more hope and compassion.
“Take up your cross and follow me,” is the s-t-r-e-t-c-h step Jesus offers us. Our faith-driven relationship with Jesus precedes whatever crosses come to our door or sit at our family table or quietly disturb our hearts. What we do with those burdened moments makes all the difference for our ultimate good night’s peaceful rest.
The weight of any cross is magnified as we resist it. What if we were to consider it a gift, a pathway toward a more intimate relationship with Jesus?
The burden of our personal cross surely humbles us as we surrender to what we cannot tackle alone. We find ourselves grateful, as Jesus no doubt did, when Simon gave him a helping hand.
We then begin inching our way toward greater honesty, acceptance and patience — not just for ourselves. We notice a kindly patient grace that surfaces for others as we own our struggle. So often, our sufferings unite us with shared wisdom.
The grace and power of the cross bless us as we pace ourselves through the turbulence we face. Our crosses teach and change us.
Just carrying our cross by ourselves leads to a very big dead end, but uniting the weight and burden of our cross with Jesus’ saving cross brings a mysterious and enduring hope.
As Victor Frankl once said: “To grow we must suffer.” And another wise author would offer: “The home of hope is hurt.”
Our greatest victory in life is not some game or score or video achievement, but the victory of the cross. “Through Him and with Him and in Him we are saved.”
Zeckser is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. She volunteers in prison ministry with the archdiocese.
