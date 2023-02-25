Paging through my Lenten folder for something that might speak to this season of sacrifice, I noticed a folded, somewhat scribbled, note complete with quadrants of ideas and a hand-designed cross with the words: “Take up your cross.”

Well, that’s not a lightweight offer, but it is Lent’s greatest invitation, for as we know, everything changes at the foot of the cross. This violet-toned season invites us to pause our everyday business and busyness to sincerely consider how the cross impacts our everyday living and dying.

Zeckser is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. She volunteers in prison ministry with the archdiocese.

