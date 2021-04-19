The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18-25. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Touch.”
Genre: Thriller/romance feature.
Country: USA.
Run time: 96 minutes.
Director: Aleksandra Szczepanowska.
Producers: Aleksandra Szczepanowska and Gordon Shearer.
Writer: Aleksandra Szczepanowska.
Online: www.instagram.com/touchmovie
Trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jvr3hUDNfMY.
Synopsis: In a small Chinese seaside resort town, a Western woman’s affair with her blind Chinese masseur leads to dark consequences for her and her family.
Behind the scenes: “Touch” marks the only film made by a Western Caucasian woman to make an independent feature in the People’s Republic of China.
“I find the idea of making a film in China about a Caucasian who is seemingly assimilated — a figure who very much exists in modern China but is rarely represented on screen — exhilarating,” writer, director and producer Aleksandra Szczepanowska said. “Exhilarating because this is a new presentation and because it is dangerous.”
The film, which crosses genres from romantic drama to psychological thriller, is a look into the pressures of daily life and societal norms in modern-day China. The film is in Mandarin with English subtitles.
Szczepanowska faced a number of daunting tasks in order to film in China.
“Every aspect of filmmaking in China is different,” she said. “I was also sensitive to the fact that I did not want to go in with the attitude that the Western way was better. So where I could go the Chinese way, I did.”
Szczepanowska, a New York-based filmmaker, said film is a universal language.
“I love that film can reach anyone anywhere,” she said. “Someone on a laptop in India or the Arctic can watch the same film. I love how it brings us all together in a collective global experience.”
“Touch” will be shown at the festival at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, and 4 p.m. Wednesday, April. 21.
Times and dates are subject to change. Visit the website for the most current information.