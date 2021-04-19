'Touch'

“Touch”

The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18-25. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.

Title: “Touch.”

Genre: Thriller/romance feature.

Country: USA.

Run time: 96 minutes.

Director: Aleksandra Szczepanowska.

Producers: Aleksandra Szczepanowska and Gordon Shearer.

Writer: Aleksandra Szczepanowska.

Online: www.instagram.com/touchmovie

Trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jvr3hUDNfMY.

Synopsis: In a small Chinese seaside resort town, a Western woman’s affair with her blind Chinese masseur leads to dark consequences for her and her family.

Behind the scenes: “Touch” marks the only film made by a Western Caucasian woman to make an independent feature in the People’s Republic of China.

“I find the idea of making a film in China about a Caucasian who is seemingly assimilated — a figure who very much exists in modern China but is rarely represented on screen — exhilarating,” writer, director and producer Aleksandra Szczepanowska said. “Exhilarating because this is a new presentation and because it is dangerous.”

The film, which crosses genres from romantic drama to psychological thriller, is a look into the pressures of daily life and societal norms in modern-day China. The film is in Mandarin with English subtitles.

Szczepanowska faced a number of daunting tasks in order to film in China.

“Every aspect of filmmaking in China is different,” she said. “I was also sensitive to the fact that I did not want to go in with the attitude that the Western way was better. So where I could go the Chinese way, I did.”

Szczepanowska, a New York-based filmmaker, said film is a universal language.

“I love that film can reach anyone anywhere,” she said. “Someone on a laptop in India or the Arctic can watch the same film. I love how it brings us all together in a collective global experience.”

“Touch” will be shown at the festival at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, and 4 p.m. Wednesday, April. 21.

Times and dates are subject to change. Visit the website for the most current information.

Michelle London

