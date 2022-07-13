Married Americans report having sex 1.2 times per week or about 54 times per year. People with no steady partner have sex approximately 33 times per year. And unmarried people who live with their partner have sex an average of 86 times per year. Age also has a strong effect on sexual frequency: Americans in their 20s have sex an average of about 80 times per year, compared to about 20 times annually for those in their 60s.
If the relationship is respectful, enjoyable and loving, sex gives your health an important boost. According to the Cleveland Clinic, in addition to reducing men’s risk of prostate cancer and women’s future problems with urinary incontinence and heart woes, having sex regularly improves sleep and strengthens your immune system. The release of the bonding hormone oxytocin may explain some of those benefits.
Healthy sex also reduces inflammatory markers and cortisol levels that get pumped up by daily stress. And if you’re a migraine or cluster headache sufferer, there is a study that found having sex during an attack reduces pain. But with the rise in the transmission of gonorrhea and syphilis, you want to make sure you’re protected and that you know and trust your partner — not just with your heart, but your health.
FYI: I have written prescriptions for both men and women to have more sex. That’s because at age 55, if you go from 54 times a year to 365 times a year, your RealAge becomes eight years younger!
