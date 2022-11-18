The practice has paid off for a group of local high school musicians who, this weekend, will participate alongside other top performers in Iowa.
Twenty-four students from area high schools recently were selected to participate in the annual Iowa All-State Music Festival.
Now in its 76th year, in-person auditions for the festival presented by the Iowa High School Music Association took place in October. It results in a three-day event, culminating in a performance that highlights the top high school musicians in band, orchestra and chorus from across the state.
This year, the concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
Nearly half the students represented are comprised of musicians from Dubuque Hempstead High School, with three named to the Iowa All-State band, five named to the orchestra and one named to the chorus.
Additionally, five were selected from Dubuque Senior High School, five from West Delaware High School in Manchester, three from Western Dubuque High School in Epworth and one from Maquoketa and Monticello high schools, respectively.
Hempstead instrumental music teacher Kevin Price-Brenner said that while numbers of students being named to All-State were fewer this year, instructors were pleased with the outcome.
“Back in 2020, students had the option to perfect and send in a video for their audition, rather than working in-person — and we didn’t even have the festival in-person that year, so I think we’re still seeing a return from that,” he said. “Particularly for orchestra, all those who made it had made it before, with the exception of one freshman. In terms of the process, it helps students to have that audition experience and to start early.”
String bassist Noah Blair can attest to that.
This year marks the Hempstead senior’s fourth as an all-stater. However, this time, he’ll be performing as one of four selected string bass players in the band rather than the orchestra.
“It will be something different in the style and how everything works,” said Blair, who aspires to a career in music composition. “Participating in All-State definitely helps me with my performance and feeling a little more confident, but in certain aspects of the composition world, I get a lot out of it as well. I can listen to a trumpet and get different ideas about how I might approach writing for that instrument just by getting to work with them a little more closely.
“All-State is just a good time to go with your friends, participate in the music festival and create something great together.”
Jackie Hawkins-Keck, choral director at West Delaware High School which saw four of its students named to the All-State chorus, said the festival provides an opportunity for student musicians excelling at their craft to be recognized.
“The All-State process is complicated, and this year’s music was the toughest I’ve ever taught,” she said. “Choral students and teachers work extremely hard for about 12 weeks on a set of music to refine into a finished product, where six minutes will be chosen for these students to show their best performance in an audition. All who audition understand they might not perform at the festival, but they do understand that this process will assist them in becoming better musicians and human beings through setting and achieving goals. All these achievements stay with the students so they can pull from this experience as adults and become positive members of our society.
“I was so proud of my West Delaware students throughout the process. They encouraged each other through collaboration in rehearsals, giving and taking suggestions for improvements, and supporting their fellow musicians the day of auditions when emotions were raw after auditions and when results were posted. At the end of the day, I had 17 students audition, four get to represent their friends in Ames this weekend, but all are all-staters to me.”
Band
• Noah Blair, string bass; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
• Mariah Schmitt, flute; Western Dubuque High School.
• Ella Stahl, B-flat clarinet; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
• Abigail Taliaferro, B-flat clarinet; Maquoketa High School.
• Gabrielle Norman, contra clarinet; Dubuque Senior High School.
• Brendan Pasker, baritone saxophone; Monticello High School.
• Kristine Hellmann, French horn; Western Dubuque High School.
• Madeline Klein, French horn; Western Dubuque High School.
• Henry Raber, French horn; Dubuque Senior High School.
• Brett Tomkins, tuba; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
Orchestra
• Alec Bowman, violin; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
• Cora Harvey, violin; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
• Hailie Lukasik, violin; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
• Gavin Weinbender, violin; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
• Hao Xu, violin; Dubuque Senior High School.
• Jace Holz, cello; Dubuque Senior High School.
• Drew Weidermann, string bass; Dubuque Senior High School.
• Megan Bolduc, B-flat clarinet; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
Chorus
• Grant Kramer, baritone; West Delaware High School.
• Maggie Millenkamp, alto; West Delaware High School.
• Payton Reid, tenor; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
• Ali Robinson, mezzo soprano; West Delaware High School.
• Elizabeth Sleper, soprano; West Delaware High School.
• Kamira Zehr, alto; West Delaware High School.
