SINSINAWA, Wis. — Two glass art classes will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
Instructor Barb McKinlay will help participants design glass masterpieces that can be used as a decorative accessory. Create glass garden stakes during the first session and a glass tray or bowl, magnets or necklace pendants in the afternoon session. Participants can register for one or both sessions.
The cost is $70 per class. The registration deadline is Friday, April 10.
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.