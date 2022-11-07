As fall approaches, it’s a great time to get out and enjoy the cooler temperatures, view the foliage changes and, yes, get a flu shot.

Influenza shots (often called flu shots) are vaccines that protect against contracting the influenza virus. Influenza is a respiratory illness that causes fever, chills, cough and fatigue. This is not related to gastroenteritis, which some people call the stomach flu.

For the Telegraph Herald

Brosius, Pharm. D, is the director of pharmacy at UnityPoint Health — Finley Hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.