As fall approaches, it’s a great time to get out and enjoy the cooler temperatures, view the foliage changes and, yes, get a flu shot.
Influenza shots (often called flu shots) are vaccines that protect against contracting the influenza virus. Influenza is a respiratory illness that causes fever, chills, cough and fatigue. This is not related to gastroenteritis, which some people call the stomach flu.
The flu vaccine is an important step in maintaining your health. In the U.S., 5% to 20% of people get sick from the flu virus every year and thousands of those die. There might be a few rare exceptions, but in general, everyone 6 months and older should get an influenza vaccine every year.
Because the influenza virus can vary from year to year, the effectiveness can fluctuate. The vaccine that comes out each year is the best prediction of what the main circulating viruses will be. No vaccine has 100% effectiveness, but the vaccine likely will reduce the severity and length of your illness.
Flu vaccines reduce the risk of illness by around 60% when the vaccine is well matched to the circulating viruses. Even if you do get sick, the chances of severe illness and/or hospitalization is lower with vaccination.
A common misconception is that getting the flu shot can give you the flu. You cannot get influenza from the vaccine. You can get side effects, such as soreness at the injection site, headache, low grade fever, nausea and fatigue. These typically are mild and are short lived. Life threatening allergic reactions are very rare.
There are many flu vaccine options to choose from, but the most important thing is to get one each year. Most are given as injections, but there also is a nasal form.
All flu vaccines for the 2022-2023 season are quadrivalent vaccines. This means they protect against four flu viruses, including two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses. Most children and adults younger than 65 will get the standard quadrivalent flu vaccine. There are several manufacturers but a few common ones are Fluzone and Flublok.
Due to changes in an aging immune system, older adults have a less robust response to influenza vaccines.
There are two types of vaccines that are recommended for people 65 and older: High-dose vaccine and adjuvanted flu vaccine.
High-dose vaccine contains four times the amount of antigen (the part of the vaccine that helps your body build up protection against the virus) as a regular flu shot.
Fluzone High Dose Quadrivalent is approved for people 65 and older.
Adjuvanted flu vaccine is made with an ingredient (an adjuvant) that helps create a stronger immune response. Fluad Quadravalent vaccine also is approved specifically for those 65 and older.
Some vaccines are grown in eggs while some are completely egg free.
The nasal spray vaccine (FluMist) is a live attenuated (weakened) virus approved for those 2 to 49. FluMist vaccine is not approved to use in those pregnant, immunocompromised or people with certain medical conditions.
Speak to your provider or pharmacist to determine what is the best influenza vaccine for you.
For the Telegraph Herald
Brosius, Pharm. D, is the director of pharmacy at UnityPoint Health — Finley Hospital.
