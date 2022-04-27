If your birthday is today: Work diligently to achieve your long-term goal. Align yourself with people who have vision and an interest in what you are trying to accomplish. Love and personal growth are favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A secretive approach will help ward off interference. Put everything in place and take full credit for your accomplishments.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Keep your thoughts and secrets to yourself. Don't give anyone ammunition to use against you. Stay focused on using your skills.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Think big and express your ideas with enthusiasm. Promote what you believe in and demonstrate what you can do using diplomacy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) See others for who they are, and represent yourself with honesty, dignity and grace. Don't let anyone twist your words or your arm.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Trust and believe in what you know and can do, and you'll convince others to see things your way. Move forward with confidence.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't put pressure on others when it's you who needs to choose. Concentrate on gaining the experience needed to help you excel.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Pour your energy into making your surroundings and relationships better. Pursue projects that ignite your imagination.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Pay attention to what others do or say. Assess what you've done and what you have left to do. Approach life and your responsibilities with intelligence and moderation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do your research and put your plans in motion. Upgrading your surroundings, position or long-term goal will inspire you to work harder and faster.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Leave nothing to chance or in someone else's hands. Gather the facts and figures, and map out your plans accordingly. Don't feel pressured. Turn limitations into opportunities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Let your imagination take you on an adventure, and surround yourself with people who share your vision. Live in the moment.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't let anyone pressure you into taking on something that doesn't interest you. Keep a low profile and do what is meaningful to you.