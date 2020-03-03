The Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St., will host a spring break art camp for kindergarten through sixth grade students.
Grades K-3 will meet from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Tuesday, March 16-17, and grades 3-6 will meet from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday-Thursday, March 18-19.
The theme of the camp is “Making Many.” Students will explore how artists make multiples. Activities will include plaster casting and foam relief prints.
The cost is $30 for members and $40 for guests.
For more information, call 563-557-1851 or visit www.dbqart.org.