Not all substitutions are wise. Recently, when Major League Soccer’s D.C. United was trailing Atlanta United 2-0, head coach Ben Olsen brought in Russell Canouse as a sub for Moses Nyeman. Problem was, Canuose wasn’t on the game’s player roster, making him an illegal substitution. He was banished to the locker room. That substitution was as smart as thinking, “I’m going to cut down my intake of sugary sodas by having energy drinks instead.” They can contain 10 to 21 teaspoons of sugar!
There are some very good substitutions, however — for added sugars, excess salt and heart-stopping fats. Dr. Mike’s “What to Eat When Cookbook” offers these game-winning solutions.
Sweet subs: You can add pureed, chopped, whole or reconstituted prunes, figs, blueberries or raisins to sauces, soups, stews and more. The Raisin Reduction recipe in the book is made with 2 cups golden raisins and 2 cups water — cooked, then blended. It’s added to everything from Cauliflower Marsala to Vegan Potica.
Savory subs: Herbs, acids (like balsamic vinegar and citrus) and spices will delight your palate in place of salt. Hot or medium-hot chile peppers reduce the yen for salt.
Fat subs: When unhealthy fats are in exile, add moisture to recipes using fruits and veggies like grapes, mushrooms, green beans, peppers and tomatoes. And make vegetable cream — it’s amazing — to use as a topping on toast, in place of creme fraiche in soup or as a thickener in stews. Artichoke, carrot, corn and cauliflower cream recipes are in the book.