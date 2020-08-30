Filled with light, this family-friendly house plan includes details that will make everyday life easier, like the ultra-spacious laundry and mudroom area (which opens to the master suite).
The open layout creates great flow around the island kitchen.
An office/flex room can be used in a myriad of ways.
The rear porch boasts an outdoor kitchen and large fireplace for colder weather.
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free at 866-228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details.
At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use our search filters to help you find exactly what you want from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit your lifestyle.
Link to plan for digital features: www.eplans.com/plan/3095-square-feet-4-bedroom-4-50-bathroom-3-garage-farmhouse-cottage-craftsman-sp261105