Netflix has released an update on the beloved mystery series, “Enola Holmes.”
Sherlock Holmes’ younger super-sleuth sister, Enola sets out to find her mother after she disappears.
The film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Louis Partridge and Helena Bonham Carter. It’s directed by Harry Bradbeer.
“Enola Holmes” is lifted by an excellent ensemble cast, with Brown stealing the show with her determined and energetic performance.
Known for her star-making turn in “Stranger Things,” Brown flexes her acting chops as a detective. Her fourth-wall-breaking performance is quirky, sympathetic and all-around wonderful.
She often speaks directly to the audience. This gimmick was pulled off well and in good humor.
The remaining cast members are great. Cavill turns in a sympathetic performance as Sherlock. His relationship with Enola is explored in heartwarming fashion. Their relationship is one of the highlights.
It is funny to see Cavill’s Sherlock look nearly as muscular as his role as Superman. Even through all of his baggy clothes, Sherlock has never been this huge in a live action movie.
Claflin shares a nice push-and-pull chemistry with Cavill. They convey the bickering brother dynamic extremely well. This was another example of great casting.
Bradbeer uses some creative editing montage techniques to make the film feel more modern. Through Enola’s fourth-wall-breaks and some eye-catching editing, the film achieves an often quirky tone that’s quite fun.
Unfortunately, despite excellent performances and overall tone, the film’s story failed to grip me.
There’s some poor pacing and some awkward plot development that dragged the film down in the second act.
The story has a unique story progression. It’s not so much that it’s poorly written, but rather that it just didn’t totally click with me. I believe it was not as focused as it could have been. I’d say it’s best to watch it and make your conclusion.
The tone and performances left an impression. Brown absolutely crushes the role. This is undoubtedly her movie. If the filmmakers were to continue adapting her story in future films, I’d check them out because of her fantastic performance here.
The quality performances and refreshing tone should be enough to entertain audiences. I give it 3.25 stars out of 5. “Enola Holmes” is rated PG-13 and runs for 2 hours and 3 minutes. It’s available to stream on Netflix.