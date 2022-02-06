If your birthday is today: Keeping a level head and relying on facts will help you maintain calm and peace of mind. Recognize when you are due for a change and make your move while the pressure is low. Give yourself time to adjust and come up with the most efficient routine. Respect others and demand the same in return.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Keep your private life private. Sharing too much information will put you in a vulnerable position that can cost you a friendship or start a family feud. Focus on personal improvement.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Put your energy where it will do some good. Lending a helping hand will buy you favors down the road. Someone you meet will like your upbeat energy and offer valuable insight.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stick to basics, don’t let the little things get to you and avoid sensitive conversations. Concentrate on what you want and need to do to improve, and stop worrying about everything else.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Set out on a learning expedition. Ask questions and attend social gatherings or lectures that shed light on something you want to pursue. A change to your routine will pay off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Dig in and tidy up loose ends. Refuse to get involved in emotional discussions with someone irrational. Stick to facts and verify information that you receive. Joint ventures will cost you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Pay attention to your investments, both financial and emotional. Examine every angle of a proposal or contract and make fair assessments and changes. Don’t expect others to look out for you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Discuss pending problems and make suggestions. The best way to get through a tricky situation with someone close to you is to be honest about your feelings and plans. Don’t hold back.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep an open mind, but hold off on sharing your intentions until the evening hours. A social event or time spent with a loved one looks promising. Romance will encourage you to take action.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Focus on feel-good projects. Share your thoughts and get started. Call on a friend, relative or loved one to help you reach your goal. Don’t settle for less if someone disappoints you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Mingle with people who get you and understand what you’re up against. Suggestions will help you decide where to put your time and energy. Don’t underestimate what you can accomplish.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): A solid home base will motivate you to follow your heart and dreams. Look around you and do what you can to make your space convenient and comfortable.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ve got all the right moves, but you aren’t thinking straight. Don’t let your emotions take charge and create a situation that spins out of control. Focus on making positive changes at home.