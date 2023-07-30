We’ve all been tempted to point fingers at others for the hurdles we face. Certain actions by people can indeed create stumbling blocks or impose devastating challenges on our path.

People can be dishonest, unreliable, gossipy, aggressive, violent and abusive. When we find ourselves at the receiving end of such behavior, we naturally hold the offender responsible for our setbacks. It’s not unreasonable to see someone’s actions as an obstacle in pursuing our goals and dreams.

Moore is a freelance columnist, actor and CEO of CubeStream.