If your birthday is today: Concentrate on what you want to achieve. Stay focused and intent on broadening your awareness and skills. Make stability, fitness and love your priorities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take pride in how you treat people. Look for common ground when dealing with others. Personal growth, fitness and proper eating habits will build confidence and fetch compliments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.