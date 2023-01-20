If your birthday is today: Concentrate on what you want to achieve. Stay focused and intent on broadening your awareness and skills. Make stability, fitness and love your priorities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take pride in how you treat people. Look for common ground when dealing with others. Personal growth, fitness and proper eating habits will build confidence and fetch compliments.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Share your thoughts and listen to suggestions. Protect your health and physical well-being. Take pride in how you present who you are.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Fight for the underdog, but don't put yourself in harm's way. Do the work yourself. A financial gain or perk will take you by surprise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll learn from the experiences you encounter. If someone overreacts, nothing will change for the better. Time is on your side.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Leave nothing undone. The work you put in will give you an advantage. An opportunity will develop through someone you enjoy working alongside. Get moving!
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Emotional issues will make you more demonstrative and encourage you to speak your mind. Keep an open mind.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Tune in to what your body is telling you. Make your health, appearance and meaningful relationships priorities. Be true to yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Accept an invitation, participate in events and make personal changes that spark your imagination. An encounter with someone unique will give you the incentive to do your own thing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Pursue knowledge and skills that offer solutions to uncertain situations. You'll get what you want if you do your best to please others.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Implement changes that bring you closer to the happiness you desire. Don't waste time on people who can't make up their minds.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Put everything you've got into clean living. Eliminate clutter by giving what you no longer use to someone in need. Set an example.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Complete your plans and embrace change and new beginnings. Curb overspending. Don't let your uncertainty turn into a costly venture. Be skeptical of a persuasive suggestion.
