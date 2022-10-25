As temperatures drop and leaves change, we’re focused on preparing for the many upcoming events and holidays of the next several months.
It is important to keep an eye on your pets with new seasonal dangers that could affect their health and well-being.
Watch those treats
There are all kinds of holidays coming up and their associated tasty treats can be a source of trouble for pets.
Most pet owners are aware of the dangers of things like chocolate and raisins. Another thing you need to pay special attention to is any product containing artificial sweeteners.
Anything that contains xylitol (sometimes called birch sugar) is extremely toxic to pets. A very small amount can lead to liver damage as well as making your pet’s blood sugar drop to life-threateningly low levels. Xylitol and similar sweeteners are becoming more common in food items, so it is very important to be vigilant and check labels closely. Even foods that are commonly given as treats (such as peanut butter) increasingly contain artificial sweeteners.
Antifreeze advisory
Keeping those vehicle engines running in the cold of winter requires extra care, including the use of antifreeze. If you’re prepping your car for the coming winter, make sure that antifreeze containers are kept tightly closed and out of reach of curious pets.
Clean up any spill – even small amounts – promptly. Antifreeze has a sweet taste which many pets like, and it doesn’t take much to cause kidney failure.
Flea and tick trouble
It might surprise pet owners that fall is a very common time of year we see issues with fleas and ticks.
As the temperatures drop, these parasites are even more eager to find warmth. This is counter to what many pet owners assume – that as the weather gets cooler, preventatives are less needed. Fleas will hitch a ride on the clothing of people to gain easy entry into your home. Fleas are far easier to prevent than they are to treat.
With ticks as well, the best offense is a good defense. The best way to prevent Lyme disease as well as the other diseases that ticks carry is to prevent the tick bite to begin with. Ticks can survive in subfreezing temperatures for a long time, so are a danger even in the winter.
If there are periods where the temperature goes above freezing, those ticks are going to be on the move.
Can I see some ID, please?
Fall is a great time of year to make sure your pet’s identification information is updated in case they get lost after sneaking out of a door with all the increased foot traffic of holiday visitors.
Check that tags are legible and consider switching to an ID tag that stays tighter to the collar as these are less likely to get caught on things. Make sure the information related to your pet’s microchip is up to date. And consider getting your pet microchipped if you haven’t done so.
Manage those mice
As the temperatures drop, small animals like mice also are trying to seek shelter. It’s not uncommon for there to be an increase in numbers of mice trying to invade your house and other buildings on your property.
Resist the urge to use poisons to control this issue. Rodenticides are toxic to your pets as well as to any wildlife that might ingest an affected mouse.
Additionally, sticky traps often catch other animals inadvertently. Instead rely on snap or live traps when trying to control rodents. Improve the habitat around your home for natural predators such as owls. Depending on the species, an adult owl might eat up to six rodents every night, even more when they have chicks to feed.
Autumn is a season of both celebration and preparation. Prepare your home to protect your pets so you can all celebrate the joys of this season in safety.
