The All-New Shrine Circus will return to Dubuque at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
The event is celebrating nearly 60 years of presenting the circus tradition to audiences across the U.S. This year, it will feature a new generation of circus performers from across the globe, including Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Russia, Ukraine, Australia and the U.S., with acrobats, aerial artistry and animals.
The Carden herd of Asian elephants will be guided by multigenerational trainer Joey Frisco. Bengal tigers, horses, camels and poodles also will be present.
Doors open one hour prior to show time, with performer meet-and-greets, face-painting and animal rides.
General admission is $10 for ages 12 and younger and $20 for adults, and tickets are available at www.spectacularcircus.com, www.ticketmaster.com or one hour prior to show time at the Five Flags Center box office.