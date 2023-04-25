Times/dates: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 27-29; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30.
Site: Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St.
Cost: $20 for adults, $8 for children.
Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/GCADracula (fees apply). Tickets also are available at the center and at the door on performance nights.
Synopsis
Take Bram Stoker’s gothic horror tale “Dracula,” add a dash of Mel Brooks, a pinch of Monty Python and a splash of “The 39 Steps,” and you have Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen’s gender-bending romp.
Famed female vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing and her motley crew chase Count Dracula through the English countryside and to other frightening places.
First developed at Chicago’s Shakespeare Theatre, “Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors,” premiered as a radio play in May of 2020.
Tidbits
Galena Center for the Arts’ six-person cast includes Keith Ahlvin, Susan Barg, Deb Hyland, Emily Painter, Brian Schoenrock and Mark Sumpter.
The radio play will feature live sound effects from Dan Harms, with David Resnick at the piano. Jan Lavacek designed the set.
Carole Sullivan is directing, with Cathy Harms as assistant director.
The play first premiered as a radio play in May 2020 on the Broadway Podcast Network. The actors recorded from their homes in isolation due to the pandemic. The cast included Alan Tudyk, John Stamos, Laura Benanti and Richard Kind.
“Dracula,” Irish novelist Bram Stoker’s most famous work, was thought to have been inspired by a trip to Transylvania and the history of Vlad the Impaler, a Transylvanian prince believed to drink the blood of his enemies. In reality, Stoker was inspired by a vacation to Whitby, a seaside town in Yorkshire, England. Dracula means “devil” in Romanian and was a title often given to infamous figures.
The legend of Count Dracula has been adapted for musicals, operas, ballets, live action films, cartoons and comedies. In fact, Dracula might be one of the few literary characters whose highly recognizable persona has graced the screens and stage from animation to zeitgeist, and everything in between.
