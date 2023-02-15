Paul McCartney once said, “Meditation is a lifelong gift. It’s something you can call on at any time.” Ringo says: “At the end of the day, I can end up just totally wacky, because I’ve made mountains out of molehills. With meditation, I can keep them as molehills.” And George Harrison’s point of view rounds it out: “So yoga, all these [meditative] methods, are really ... just to stop further pollution of your system and consciousness and to cleanse the system.”

When it comes to meditation and your system, George may have been right on. If you regularly do deep meditation for several years, it may alter your gastrointestinal system — and your gut biome in particular. That’s the finding of a small study in the journal General Psychiatry.

