If your birthday is today: Embrace new beginnings. Use your ingenuity to handle money. Steer clear of joint ventures. Don't pay for other people's mistakes. Make growth, spirituality and better health your priorities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take the initiative to get things done. Efficiency and consistency will help you gain respect and reach your goals. Take notes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) The information you gather will help you discover the best way to do your part. Refuse to let anyone pressure you to take on more than you can handle.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Surprise everyone by taking a unique approach to handling money, earning a living and dealing with manipulative individuals.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't let your guard down. Shared expenses will get you in trouble. Keep tabs on your finances, health and legal matters.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't let someone's debt drag you down. Be firm about what you are comfortable doing for others. Invest more time and money in personal hygiene and fitness.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Join forces with someone who wants the same things as you. Map out how you intend to reach your goal. Avoid pressure tactics.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Announce your plans and listen to the feedback you receive. Staying on top will stop anyone from trying to interfere with your plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Use your intelligence and experience to avoid trouble. Look for opportunities to work alongside people who share your interests.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Hang on to what you've got and find different ways to use items, information and knowledge to suit your needs. Mix business with pleasure.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Evaluate what you are up against, then rethink your game plan. Don't feel the need to change something that is working fine. Look for ways to save money.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If change is what you want, make it happen. Put your energy into research and success. A personal situation will require your attention.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Absorb information and apply what you learn. Your communication skills will help you enlist others to help. Take pride in what you do.
