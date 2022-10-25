If your birthday is today: Embrace new beginnings. Use your ingenuity to handle money. Steer clear of joint ventures. Don't pay for other people's mistakes. Make growth, spirituality and better health your priorities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take the initiative to get things done. Efficiency and consistency will help you gain respect and reach your goals. Take notes.

