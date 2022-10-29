If your birthday is today: Change may not be something you relish, but once you head in a direction that offers stability, you'll realize the benefits of being organized and thrifty.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Put more time and effort into your home, family and getting your finances in order. Helping an older friend or relative will lead to an unexpected reward.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Stay in your comfort zone. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of your good nature or generosity. Don't let uncertainty set in.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Live within your means. Don't feel obligated to impress someone with what you have accumulated. Live up to your promises.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put everything in its place and assess your situation. Distance yourself from people heading in a different direction and join forces with those who contribute to causes you care about.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Put your heart and soul into personal improvements. Focus on saving money, looking your best and staying healthy.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Review what's happening before you decide to make a move. Time is on your side, and putting your energy into self-improvement will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take your time. Refuse to let anyone hold you back. Put your energy into looking and feeling your best and living up to your promises.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) By taking care of unfinished business, you'll find it easier to enjoy downtime. Easing your mind will lower stress. Honesty is favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You don't have to stand alone. Reach out to people who share your beliefs. Work hard on something you care about.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Distance yourself from disruptive situations and people who can't make up their minds. Stand up to anyone interfering with your plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Fretting over something you cannot change will be detrimental. Size up your situation and look over your options.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You will have plenty to work with when resolving issues with a friend, relative or peer. Take on a task that saves you cash and adds to your comfort. Talks will turn out well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.