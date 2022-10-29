If your birthday is today: Change may not be something you relish, but once you head in a direction that offers stability, you'll realize the benefits of being organized and thrifty.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Put more time and effort into your home, family and getting your finances in order. Helping an older friend or relative will lead to an unexpected reward.

