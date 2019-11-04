Elisa Cooper and Sharon Jensen will present a recital of solo and duet works for piano at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, in the Marble Chapel at Emmaus Bible College.
Cooper is a faculty member of Emmaus Bible College, where she teaches piano and music theory and conducts the Emmaus Ensemble. Jensen teaches piano and music history at Clarke University, where she serves as staff accompanist.
The program will include Variations Serieuses by Mendelssohn, Nocturne in Eb Major by Chopin, Sonata in C Major by Mozart, Waltz by Khachaturian, Rondo from Sinfonietta by Kapustin and Hungarian Dances by Brahms.
The recital is free and open to the public. Emmaus is located at 2570 Asbury Road in Dubuque.