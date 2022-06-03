If your birthday is today: Reach out to people and groups that encourage you to follow your dreams. By participating in social events, you'll receive valuable information that can help shape your future.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Sign up for something you care about. How you contribute can set the stage for new beginnings. A hands-on approach will help you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Consider alternatives and share thoughts with a trusted acquaintance who will help you reach your objective.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Speak from the heart, but don't reveal your financial, medical or contractual obligations. Share your feelings and personal goals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Step up and take charge. Offer solutions that are well thought out and easy to apply. Your dedication and loyalty will far outweigh what anyone else has to offer.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Put your heart and soul into getting what you want and be ready to counter any negativity or manipulative tactics that pop up.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Emotions will get you in trouble. Let your humor and wit lead the way and offer a positive and playful attitude that is difficult to resist.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Invest in something that stabilizes your life. Take on a project that eases stress and makes your daily routine free of trouble.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be precise and keep everyone informed to avoid costly last-minute changes. Don't let yourself get overloaded.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put your energy where it counts. Look over and adjust your budget. Stay away from individuals who try to push you in a direction you don't care to travel.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't settle for less than what you want. Be willing to put in the labor required to get things done your way. Make unique plans with someone you love.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Review how you handle money and wield your earning power. Making sure that you can afford the lifestyle you choose will help you make reliable plans for advancement.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take care of yourself, your relationships and your health. Leave nothing to chance. Associate with people who bring out the best in you.
