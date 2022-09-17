dcx-09072022-nws-philip
Buy Now

The Rev. Philip Agyei gets to know students in a St. Francis Xavier School third-grade class, teacher Sarah Donovan and Principal Peter Smith during his first visit to the school.

 Erin LaBelle • Staff Photo

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Rev. Philip Agyei was drawn to the village priest during his childhood in Ghana. “I liked the way he dressed and talked to the people.”

Agyei, who serves with the Spires of Faith cluster, remembers seeing everyone gather around him after Mass, with much laughter and happiness. When Agyei’s father, a farmer and lay catechist, would fill in for the priest, he would witness the same joy. When Agyei was in the second or third grade, the desire for what he saw in his father and the priest gave birth to a dream of entering the priesthood.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.