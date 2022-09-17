DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Rev. Philip Agyei was drawn to the village priest during his childhood in Ghana. “I liked the way he dressed and talked to the people.”
Agyei, who serves with the Spires of Faith cluster, remembers seeing everyone gather around him after Mass, with much laughter and happiness. When Agyei’s father, a farmer and lay catechist, would fill in for the priest, he would witness the same joy. When Agyei was in the second or third grade, the desire for what he saw in his father and the priest gave birth to a dream of entering the priesthood.
On his small family farm in Hwidien, a rural West African village, they grew corn, sweet potatoes and plantains. Agyei, the fifth of nine children, remembers helping with farm work at a very young age. The village is comprised of less than 100 people. Leaving his family, community and country has been the greatest challenge for this man who counsels others who are learning to adapt and adjust.
Agyei holds bachelor degrees in sociology, religion and theology with a post-graduate diploma in education. Driven by the desire to understand people and be more effective in his ministry, Agyei studied counseling after becoming a priest in 2012, completing a master’s degree in education guidance and counseling. Agyei taught religious and moral education and Christian religious studies in junior and senior high schools. He also has worked as a senior high school counselor and chaplain.
Before being called to the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Agyei served as an associate pastor for three years and a pastor for six years in Ghana. From 2016 to 2018, he spent holidays in Scotland, which he feels prepared him for life in America. He could have easily embraced life there as a priest, but the bishop had another direction for him. Agyei spent the past year as associate pastor of Resurrection Parish in Dubuque, coming to Dyersville and the Spires of Faith cluster this past July, where he recently began his second year of a five-year commitment.
The people of Dyersville inspire Agyei, who describes his new parishioners as very good, devoted people full of hospitality. Each week on his day off, he visits the daycare in Earlville, the town he now calls home. Agyei wants children’s lives to be full of love and the presence of God. This year, he will spend time at St. Francis Xavier School, where he’s already promised to play soccer and kickball.
Prayer and silent meditation help Agyei hear the voice of God. Each night around 8 p.m., he reflects on the day for 30 minutes, listening and discerning what he could have done better. The kind-hearted, energetic extrovert is aware he easily could have upset someone who is more introverted without even noticing.
Self-care for Agyei is finding the balance between empathy and sympathy. It can be hard at times, he explained, remembering a funeral where everyone in attendance was weeping from unimaginable loss. It would be easy to be overcome with emotion, but he’s learned to stay centered, present and focused on the role he must play as a priest.
“Time is not our time and God’s will is not our will,” Agyei said.
The homily is his favorite part of the Mass because at that moment, Agyei feels God speak through him. He hopes for spiritual growth in the community during his time at the Spires of Faith cluster.
Quoting John 17:21, “I pray that they will all be one, just as you and I are one — as you are in me, Father, and I am in you,” Agyei expressed a desire to help people understand unity and oneness. “We’re all serving the same God.”
