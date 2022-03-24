If your birthday is today: A disciplined attitude will help you overcome emotional mistakes. Live with what you've got until you are sure you can successfully realize your dreams and reach your expectations.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take a trip down memory lane before you jump into something that has blurred your vision. Look at the odds and consider how much you want something.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Think matters through and strive to do what's best for everyone. Don't rely on uncertain or unpredictable people.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Get the facts before you make a move that can affect your position or reputation. Be aware of regulations that need to be addressed.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Be careful how you interpret someone's words. Look out for your interests and your physical and emotional well-being.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) An unexpected situation will push you to rethink your strategy. Get out and observe what's happening. Take charge of your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Look over your financial or contractual position and implement an adjustment before it's too late. Stay ahead of the competition.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Networking and setting up meetings will require finesse if you plan to attract attention. Leave nothing to chance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Consider what's required to make a desired change. Distance yourself from anyone who is unpredictable.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Learn from experience and trust only firsthand information. Pay attention to detail and how you present yourself. Your actions will show how reliable you are.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A money matter will have emotional implications if you offer a false impression. An unexpected change someone makes will turn out to be beneficial.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't rely on big talkers or someone who has an emotional hold on you. Put your energy into the projects you enjoy and do well.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Listen to what others say. Find out the rules and regulations before you decide to get involved in something that can affect your position or status. Take the safe route.