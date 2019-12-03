The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, Port of Dubuque, will celebrate the holidays with a visit from Scuba Santa from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15.
Santa will be scuba diving in the Gulf of Mexico aquarium and taking photos with guests through the glass. Scuba Santa is included with general admission, as is the museum’s newest exhibit, “Sid the Science Kid: The Super-Duper Exhibit!” The museum will be showing “Superpower Dogs 3D,” narrated by Chris Evans, in the 4D theater for an additional charge.
The museum will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.
rivermuseum.com or call
563-557-9545.