Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The Lanakila’s, a Polynesian entertainment troupe, will perform during Clarke University’s “Night in Hawaii.”
Clarke University will host “A Night in Hawaii,” an annual “Arts at Clarke” event that explores cuisine and cultures from around the world.
It will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Jansen Music Hall on the Clarke University campus, 1550 Clarke Drive.
Attendees can enjoy performances from Clarke ensembles, as well as special guest the Lanakila’s.
The troupe performs songs and dances of the South Pacific and Polynesian culture. They have performed in more than 100 countries.
Along with the performances, guests can enjoy Polynesian cuisine served in the Wahlert Atrium as part of an appetizer and dessert menu curated by Clarke University Dining Services.
General admission tickets are $15, and the program is free for Clarke students and employees. Tickets can be reserved by calling 563-588-6550 or by visiting www.clarke.edu/nightinhawaii.
For a complete list of “Arts at Clarke” events, visit www.clarke.edu/artsatclarke.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.