If your birthday is today: Evaluate, organize and set your plans in motion. Once things fall into place, eliminate whatever is not doing as well as anticipated. You'll find the perfect balance to reach success.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Press forward with vigor, discipline and hard work. Expand your interests. Size up situations and pick the best path.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You can reinvent yourself without going to great expense. Discover a new way to use your skills and raise your income. Don't fear change.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Temptation will occur if you don't take precautions. Too much of anything will lead to loss. Invest in your health, appearance and attributes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't believe everything you hear. Someone will take advantage of you if you are too accommodating. Strengthen your position.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Deal with whatever is weighing you down. Recognize the possibilities; everything will start to fall into place.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Rely on your intuition to guide you in the right direction. A problem with authority figures, institutions or government agencies will surface if you neglect to update documents.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) There will be plenty going on that needs your attention. A partnership or agreement will need tweaking if it's going to work for you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A change of plans will play in your favor. If someone confuses you, be direct. Invest in your skills, knowledge and experience.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Plan to get together with like-minded people; something good will transpire. Take a position of leadership. Dress for success.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't ignore what's happening around you. Observation is your best friend and will guide you to make the right decisions when dealing with domestic issues.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Your actions will be noted and appreciated. Open your heart and your doors to those you can help, but don't let anyone take advantage of your generosity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Look over your assets and liabilities and you'll come up with a savings plan that will buy you the freedom you need to follow your heart.
