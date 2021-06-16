GracePoint Church, 3100 Windsor Ave., will host a Father’s Day outdoor service and grill-out from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the church parking lot.
Hot dogs, hamburgers and beverages will be provided.
