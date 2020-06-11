The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, Port of Dubuque, will continue with plans to welcome day campers to its facility beginning on Monday, June 22, according to a press release.
Adjustments to camp schedules and offerings were made to ensure proper health and safety measures. Among those changes, camps are limited to 12. Those individuals must have their temperature taken prior to joining camp each day.
Camps will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wraparound care is an additional $5 per day. It begins at 7:45 a.m. and ends at 4:45 p.m.
Registration, along with a detailed list of health and safety measures, is available at
Available camps
The Robot Zoo: June 22-26. For campers entering grades 1-5. Understand how robots mimic the functions of animals, build animal robots, understand how robots are made and get a behind-the-scenes look at how the aquarium works.
Junior Keeper: July 6-10. For campers entering grades 1-5. Design an aquarium or habitat, plan and create animal diets, and learn the ropes as a junior keeper.
Mississippi River Survival: July 13-17. For campers entering grades 1-5. Discover the diverse animals encountered along explorers’ journeys, and experience (and survive) natural disasters that might have befallen these individuals.
Dinosaur Detectives: July 20-24. For campers entering grades 1-5. Meet present-day dinosaur relatives, and uncover how fossils from the past help identify dinosaurs and other extinct creatures. Campers will create dinosaurs and dinosaur footprints.
Kinder-Kamp — Animal Friends: June 27-31. For campers entering kindergarten. Encounter live animals, explore nature, make crafts, and operate larger-than-life robotic animals in The Robot Zoo.