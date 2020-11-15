Hardcover Fiction
1. The Searcher,Tana French, Viking
2. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
3. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham, Doubleday
4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
6. The Sentinel, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Delacorte Press
7. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter, Harper
8. Leave the World Behind, Rumaan Alam, Ecco
9. Memorial, Bryan Washington, Riverhead Books
10. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
11. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett, Viking
12. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
4. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
6. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
7. Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld, S&S
8. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
9. Solutions and Other Problems, Allie Brosh, Gallery Books
10. Ottolenghi Flavor, Yotam Ottolenghi, Ixta Belfrage, Ten Speed Press
11. Our Time Is Now, Stacey Abrams, Holt
12. Eleanor, David Michaelis, S&S
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
3. The Best American Short Stories 2020, Curtis Sittenfeld, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
4. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
5. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
6. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
7. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
8. Ninth House, Leigh Bardugo, Flatiron Books
9. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
10. The Topeka School, Ben Lerner, Picador
11. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
12. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S
3. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin
4. Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents, Pete Souza, Voracious
5. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
6. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
7. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
8. Conversations with RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Life, Love, Liberty, and Law, Jeffrey Rosen, Picador
9. Burnout, Emily Nagoski, Amelia Nagoski, Ballantine
10. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
11. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
12. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
Early & Middle Grade Readers
1. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
2. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
4. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
5. Twins,Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
6. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
7. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
8. A Whale of the Wild, Rosanne Parry, Lindsay Moore (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
9. Bill Nye’s Great Big World of Science, Bill Nye, Gregory Mone, Abrams Books for Young Readers
10. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Lightfall: The Girl & the Galdurian, Tim Probert, HarperAlley
12. Becoming Muhammad Ali, James Patterson, Kwame Alexander, Dawud Anyabwile (Illus.), jimmy patterson
Young Adult
1. Instant Karma, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends
2. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
3. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
4. Punching the Air, Ibi Zoboi, Yusef Salaam, Balzer + Bray
5. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember
6. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
7. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
8. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
9. Dear Justyce, Nic Stone, Crown Books for Young Readers
10. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember