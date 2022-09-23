Artists from across the country will converge upon Dubuque to capture its landscapes, architecture and other unique elements early next month.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bluff Strokes Plein Air Paint Out will make its return beginning on Sunday, Oct. 2, and continuing through Saturday, Oct. 8.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.