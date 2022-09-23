Artists from across the country will converge upon Dubuque to capture its landscapes, architecture and other unique elements early next month.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bluff Strokes Plein Air Paint Out will make its return beginning on Sunday, Oct. 2, and continuing through Saturday, Oct. 8.
Approximately 60 artists will participate, according to organizers, including creators from Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Missouri.
All arrive with a common goal in mind: To create art as a community and to capture the various perspectives Dubuque has to offer.
“Whether they’re painting a scenic overlook, boats or the waters of the Mississippi River, the rolling hills, a farm or historic buildings downtown, Dubuque is unique in that we have it all,” said Jillayne Pinchuk, co-chair of Bluff Strokes. “It’s an attractive place for artists to paint with all of the options.”
Plein air painting — or painting outdoors, in open air, rather than in a studio — came into practice in the 19th century. The past 20 years have seen a resurgence, particularly in the United States.
Bluff Strokes was founded in 2014 by Dubuque resident Wes Heitzman as an affiliate of the Dubuque County Fine Arts Society.
Between 2015 and 2019, the organization hosted 10 two- to five-day workshops led by prominent plein air painters for local artists to hone their skills. It also launched the Dubuque Plein Air Painters in 2016, along with the Plein Air Paint Out.
While no workshops are planned this year, Bluff Strokes organizers intend to resume them in 2023.
“Bluff Strokes grew out of the desire to support local art and artists,” Heitzman said. “But there is a growing community of artists who travel for events and workshops. Being able to attract them to Dubuque to capture our rich environment and to bring awareness to everything we have to offer is something that can bolster the area as an arts community and destination.”
Another goal of the organization is to acquaint young professionals with art, building their exposure and perhaps even establishing their relationship with it.
“We had one young woman who attended our art sale a previous year who had never been to an art opening before. She said, ‘I never knew that going to an art opening could make me cry,’” Heitzman said. “So, I think we play an important role in helping expose young people to art. There are many who might be buying their first painting with us.”
Prize money ranging from $100 to $2,000 will be awarded to selected artists painting from eight categories. They include Outside the Box; Poetic, or inspired by poetry as it relates to the artist’s vision; Mississippi Overlook; Riverfront; Historic Dubuque; Working Dubuque; Arboretum/Garden; and Rural Scene.
Events to help drive the artists’ inspiration include a Nocturne Paint, beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, for which the lights of downtown Dubuque businesses have been requested to remain on. The City of Dubuque has proclaimed it Dubuque’s inaugural “Night of Lights.”
Another highlight will be a three-hour Quick Paint from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the area of Steeple Square.
The week will culminate in a patron party from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. It will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer from Jubeck New World Brewing and live music from Dubuque classical and jazz guitarist Marcus DeJesus. Additionally, paintings will be judged by Milwaukee artist Lorin Willey.
“Tickets are $125 for two people to attend, but $100 of that goes toward the purchase of a painting,” Pinchuk said. “Another draw for the artists who have attended Bluff Strokes in previous years is how well they do in terms of art sales.”
A public sale of the paintings created throughout the week also will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
Sherri Thomas, an artist from Larsen, Wis., has participated in Bluff Strokes Plein Air Paint Out since its inception. She said
Heitzman said seeing artists return for Bluff Strokes is validating. But he also revels in watching new creators take in Dubuque and capture it on canvas for the first time.
“There is something special about seeing a community that many of us are familiar with and surrounded by every day from the fresh perspective of an artist who maybe has never been here before,” Heitzman said. “It’s very exciting to see what they might capture.”
