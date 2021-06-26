A family in Haiti soon will have a unique home, thanks to the efforts of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Dubuque.
Leadership at the church, as well as the congregation, worked with an Iowa manufacturer and an Iowa nonprofit to create a grain bin home.
"It began with our board of missions," Rev. Lillian Daniel said. "That's the group that essentially gives money away. Whatever is given to the church, we turn around and give a percentage of that away. We do a lot locally, but this was something that was really cool because it combines an Iowa business with an overseas project."
Nikki Ketchum, a member of that board, had heard about Sukup Manufacturing's grain bin homes and brought the idea to the committee. The Sheffield, Iowa-based company had created what it called Safe T Homes -- efficient, grain-bin style homes that could be constructed in a day, had lockable doors and windows, could last up to 75 years and could withstand hurricanes, heat and termites.
Through GoServ Global, an Eagle Grove, Iowa nonprofit, Sukup makes the homes available to groups who want to purchase one to send to a family in need in Haiti.
"We loved that this was an all Iowa project," Daniel said. "We worked through GoServ Global and purchased the home for around $9,000. That included the material, the delivery and sending it to Haiti."
But First Congregational wanted to add a twist to its donation.
"Normally, groups just pay to buy one of these homes and have it sent," Daniel said. "But in our case, we wanted to send it with something special as a gift. We asked, 'Can you set it up in our parking lot?' We'll have members of the congregation paint it."
With a couple of GoServ Global employees on-site to assist, approximately 60 members of the congregation got together on June 12 and built the home in a day.
Danny Sprank, a Dubuque City Council member and one of the church's trustees, was among the volunteers.
"GoServ was on site from about 10 in the morning to 4 p.m.," he said. "I went up on the scaffolding and was basically leaning over bolting things together. It was a lot easier to put together than I thought."
The home has four-foot bins on the outside that can be filled with dirt, rocks or cement to stabilize the house, so it doesn't require a foundation. The upper parts of the bins also can serve as planters or window box gardens. A double-walled roof with vents lets the building withstand hurricane-strength winds and keeps the interior about 10 degrees cooler than the outside temperature.
Sprank said the activity in the church's parking lot during the build drew a lot of attention in the neighborhood.
"People were coming by and asking, 'What are you guys doing?'" he said. "So, it was a really good opportunity to talk to people about what we were doing and how to help others."
The Saturday group primed the building in preparation for Sunday's painting.
"I watched it get painted on Sunday," Sprank said. "And then, we had a cook-out afterwards with everybody who had helped."
Daniel said approximately 60 members of the congregation were involved in the project.
"(Artist) Wayne McDermott, who does a lot for the river museum, and (Galena artist) Paul Chase helped with the painting and added their own special touches," Daniel said. "We really wanted to make this an educational program -- get the kids involved, get the congregation involved and get the neighborhood involved."
In a few weeks, the home will be dismantled, and GoServ Global will return to pick it up and ship it to Haiti, where a family in need will be presented with it.
"From what I understand, we will find out where this house ends up, and we will get to have a connection with the people who get it," Daniel said. "We don't know yet who that is, but once it gets there, we will know who they are."
A sign saying, "This is a home," along with informational brochures, have been placed on the home for passers-by and others who are curious about the brightly painted structure.
"We'll keep it in the parking lot and let people ask about it," Daniel said. "And perhaps that will lead to some conversations about the inequalities in the world."
Until the home is dismantled, it can be seen in the parking of the church at 255 W. 10th St.
For more information about Sukup Manufacturing's Safe T Homes and GoServ Global, visit www.goservglobal.org.