HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
2. Blue Moon, Lee Child, Delacorte Press
3. The Guardians, John Grisham, Doubleday
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
6. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
7. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
8. Agent Running in the Field, John le Carré, Viking
9. The Night Fire, Michael Connelly, Little Brown
10. Find Me, André Aciman, FSG
11. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
12. The Deserter, Nelson DeMille, Alex DeMille, S&S
13. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
14. The Institute, Stephen King, Scribner
15. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
2. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown
3. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
4. Blowout, Rachel Maddow, Crown
5. Me, Elton John, Holt
6. The Beautiful Ones, Prince, Spiegel & Grau
7. Letters from an Astrophysicist, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Norton
8. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
9. Dear Girls, Ali Wong, Random House
10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper
11. Permanent Record, Edward Snowden, Metropolitan Books
12. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Norton
13. Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse, John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism
14. Edison, Edmund Morris, Random House
15. Year of the Monkey, Patti Smith, Knopf
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial
2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
5. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books
6. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
7. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
8. Killing Commendatore, Haruki Murakami, Vintage
9. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
10. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
11. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central
12. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
13. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
14. The Best American Short Stories 2019, Anthony Doerr, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
15. A Spark of Light, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
3. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
4. In Pieces, Sally Field, Grand Central
5. Leadership: In Turbulent Times, Doris Kearns Goodwin, S&S
6. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau
7. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown, Random House
8. Upstream: Selected Essays, Mary Oliver, Penguin
9. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
10. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
11. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books
12. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
13. On Desperate Ground: The Epic Story of Chosin Reservoir — the Greatest Battle of the Korean War, Hampton Sides, Anchor
14. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
15. The Point of It All: A Lifetime of Great Loves and Endeavors, Charles Krauthammer, Crown Forum
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Doctor Sleep, Stephen King, Pocket
3. Dark Sacred Night, Michael Connelly, Vision
4. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
5. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
6. Red War, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket
7. Target: Alex Cross, James Patterson, Vision
8. The Cabin at the End of the World, Paul Tremblay, Morrow
9. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Little Brown
10. We Were the Lucky Ones, Georgia Hunter, Penguin
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
3. A Tale of Magic ..., Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. White Bird: A Wonder Story, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
5. Allies, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
6. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
7. Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Norton Young Readers
8. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic
13. Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky, Kwame Mbalia, Rick Riordan Presents
14. Beverly, Right Here, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick
15. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Alexander Nabaum (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
YOUNG ADULT
1. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
2. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin
3. Pumpkinheads, Rainbow Rowell, Faith Erin Hicks (Illus.), First Second
4. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
5. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest
6. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
7. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
8. The Beautiful, Renée Ahdieh, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
9. Bridge of Clay, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
10. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
11. Pet, Akwaeke Emezi, Make Me a World
12. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
13. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
14. With the Fire on High, Elizabeth Acevedo, HarperTeen
15. Are You Listening?, Tillie Walden, First Second
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Puffin
2. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
5. Sulwe, Lupita Nyong’o, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
6. Grumpy Monkey, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman
8. Good Night, Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
9. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
10. Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, Sonia Sotomayor, Rafael López (Illus.), Philomel Books
11. Stretchy McHandsome, Judy Schachner, Dial Books
12. Frozen 2 Little Golden Book, Golden Books/Disney
13. The Scarecrow, Beth Ferry, The Fan Brothers (Illus.), Harper
14. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
15. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop
5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier (Illus.), Scholastic
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
8. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover and paperback), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
9. Dork Diaries (hardcover and paperback), Rachel Renée Russell, Aladdin
10. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic