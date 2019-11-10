HARDCOVER FICTION

1. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper

2. Blue Moon, Lee Child, Delacorte Press

3. The Guardians, John Grisham, Doubleday

4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

5. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese

6. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House

7. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World

8. Agent Running in the Field, John le Carré, Viking

9. The Night Fire, Michael Connelly, Little Brown

10. Find Me, André Aciman, FSG

11. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books

12. The Deserter, Nelson DeMille, Alex DeMille, S&S

13. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press

14. The Institute, Stephen King, Scribner

15. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown

2. Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow, Little Brown

3. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday

4. Blowout, Rachel Maddow, Crown

5. Me, Elton John, Holt

6. The Beautiful Ones, Prince, Spiegel & Grau

7. Letters from an Astrophysicist, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Norton

8. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

9. Dear Girls, Ali Wong, Random House

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper

11. Permanent Record, Edward Snowden, Metropolitan Books

12. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Norton

13. Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse, John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism

14. Edison, Edmund Morris, Random House

15. Year of the Monkey, Patti Smith, Knopf

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial

2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper

4. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

5. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty, Flatiron Books

6. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine

7. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Anchor

8. Killing Commendatore, Haruki Murakami, Vintage

9. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin

10. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow

11. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central

12. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage

13. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

14. The Best American Short Stories 2019, Anthony Doerr, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner

15. A Spark of Light, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S

2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

3. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay

4. In Pieces, Sally Field, Grand Central

5. Leadership: In Turbulent Times, Doris Kearns Goodwin, S&S

6. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau

7. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown, Random House

8. Upstream: Selected Essays, Mary Oliver, Penguin

9. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press

10. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau

11. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books

12. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press

13. On Desperate Ground: The Epic Story of Chosin Reservoir — the Greatest Battle of the Korean War, Hampton Sides, Anchor

14. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press

15. The Point of It All: A Lifetime of Great Loves and Endeavors, Charles Krauthammer, Crown Forum

MASS MARKET

1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell

2. Doctor Sleep, Stephen King, Pocket

3. Dark Sacred Night, Michael Connelly, Vision

4. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell

5. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin

6. Red War, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket

7. Target: Alex Cross, James Patterson, Vision

8. The Cabin at the End of the World, Paul Tremblay, Morrow

9. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Little Brown

10. We Were the Lucky Ones, Georgia Hunter, Penguin

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

2. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

3. A Tale of Magic ..., Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

4. White Bird: A Wonder Story, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers

5. Allies, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press

6. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

7. Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Norton Young Readers

8. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

9. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

10. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

11. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

12. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic

13. Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky, Kwame Mbalia, Rick Riordan Presents

14. Beverly, Right Here, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick

15. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Alexander Nabaum (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

YOUNG ADULT

1. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

2. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Penguin

3. Pumpkinheads, Rainbow Rowell, Faith Erin Hicks (Illus.), First Second

4. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

5. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest

6. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers

7. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin

8. The Beautiful, Renée Ahdieh, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

9. Bridge of Clay, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

10. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

11. Pet, Akwaeke Emezi, Make Me a World

12. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

13. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)

14. With the Fire on High, Elizabeth Acevedo, HarperTeen

15. Are You Listening?, Tillie Walden, First Second

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

1. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Puffin

2. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop

3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

5. Sulwe, Lupita Nyong’o, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

6. Grumpy Monkey, Suzanne Lang, Max Lang (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

7. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman

8. Good Night, Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

9. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

10. Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, Sonia Sotomayor, Rafael López (Illus.), Philomel Books

11. Stretchy McHandsome, Judy Schachner, Dial Books

12. Frozen 2 Little Golden Book, Golden Books/Disney

13. The Scarecrow, Beth Ferry, The Fan Brothers (Illus.), Harper

14. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam

15. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books

CHILDREN’S SERIES

1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

4. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop

5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

6. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix (hardcover and paperback), Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier (Illus.), Scholastic

7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House

8. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover and paperback), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers

9. Dork Diaries (hardcover and paperback), Rachel Renée Russell, Aladdin

10. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic

