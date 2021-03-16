Event: Firehouse
Time/date: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
Site: Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Cost: $29-$39, plus fees. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box Office and FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Online: www.firehousemusic.com
Tidbits
- Firehouse is best known for a string of hits in the early 1990s from its self-titled debut album. Among them are “Love of a Lifetime” and “When I Look Into Your Eyes.”
- The band previously appeared at Five Flags Center in August 1992. That show, co-headlined by Tesla, drew nearly 2,800. The band has returned to Dubuque several times in recent years, performing several sold-out shows.
- Joining Firehouse will be Electric Shock and Johnny Trash. Electric Shock is a Quad Cities-based AC/DC tribute band. Johnny Trash is a hard rock cover band that makes regular appearances at festivals and venues throughout Dubuque.
- COVID-19 safety protocols will follow ASM Global’s VenueShield program. Procedures include use of a fog-based disinfectant before and after the concerts. Frequently touched surfaces will be cleaned by Five Flags Center staff every 30 minutes. Signage will be placed throughout the venue to promote physical distancing. Hand sanitizer stations have been positioned around the building.