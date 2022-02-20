What's it worth on eBay? 'Alvin' creates large chipmunk collection

Oh, the memories of Simon, Theodore and Alvin, the three little troublemakers we all loved. And, poor Dave Seville, trying to keep up with all of them.
If your first name was Alvin, would you decide to collect Alvin and the Chipmunk memorabilia, resulting in 15 large totes of Alvin items in your lifetime? Well, that’s exactly what our client did.
The collection was given to us several months ago, but with staffing issues due to COVID-19, we were unable to get to it until now. When a new listing specialist recently joined our team, we challenged him to find value with this collection, and boy, oh boy, did he ever.
The memorabilia, to date, has generated more than $1500 in sales, with the Chipmunks Road Show Trunk and its 24 play pal figures bringing in $126.50 on a recent eBay listing.
From music videos, to movies, to a TV series, Alvin and his friends have charmed their audiences since 1959 when they first appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” singing, “The Chipmunk Song.” And I am just old enough to remember watching that show.
