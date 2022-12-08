If your birthday is today: Trust your instincts, not what someone tells you. Take refuge with people you trust; it will help you stay out of trouble. Focus on the simple truth. Protect your rights and reputation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be honest. Don't shy away from the truth because you don't relish conflict. It's better to be upfront than to wallow in misery.

