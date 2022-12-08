If your birthday is today: Trust your instincts, not what someone tells you. Take refuge with people you trust; it will help you stay out of trouble. Focus on the simple truth. Protect your rights and reputation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be honest. Don't shy away from the truth because you don't relish conflict. It's better to be upfront than to wallow in misery.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Refuse to let insecurities stop you from living your dream. Let your originality shine. A change at home will turn out better than anticipated.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Get a home improvement project up and running. Show off what you are doing. Don't be tempted to go overbudget.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Examine the details until you are aware of all the ups and downs that could unfold. Preparation is necessary. Beware of anger.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't be so hard on yourself. You have the skills to overcome obstacles. Travel and romance are favored. New experiences may not be easy, but they will teach you something.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Uncertainty regarding what to do next is prevalent. Think about what you enjoy doing and find a way to incorporate it into your routine.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Look and do your best through hard work, dedication and realistic expectations. Looking for the good in every situation, person and experience will help you achieve your objective.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Walk away from chaos and discord. Trust in yourself and what you can do instead of relying on someone else.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Listen carefully, ask questions and confirm the information you gather. An honest assessment will lead to better choices.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Situations involving those you live or work alongside will require understanding. Be open to suggestions and changes that will ease tension.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Align yourself with people just as eager as you to make a difference. Changing your surroundings will increase awareness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Put your finances in order and ensure that everyone you are involved with pays their way. Joint ventures and shared expenses are not favored. Simplify your lifestyle.
