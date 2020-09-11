University of Dubuque Heritage Center has announced four episodes of its Live(stream) with Heritage Center series this fall, featuring interviews by staff with guest artists and live music presentations.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 — Kennedy’s Kitchen: The local Irish band will celebrate “Halfway to St. Patty’s Day!” The episode will feature the band’s music, a look into their lives and plans for future local performances.
7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 — Alpin Hong: The pianist has made a career sharing his combination of technique, emotional range and humor around the world. Heritage Center’s staff will interview Hong and stream a live performance.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 — Darryl Van Leer, of “The Norm of Greatness: A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”: Van Leer’s performance based on the writings of King was postponed in March. Van Leer will preview of his show and share insight about himself, as well as the art and tributes.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 — Patrick Dewane: Dewane performed his multimedia one-man show, “The Accidental Hero,” in 2017 at Heritage Center. He will offer an interview and performance of excerpts from the show’s sequel that tells a World War II story set at Christmas.
Each episode is approximately 45 minutes long and can be viewed at @HeritageCTR on Facebook and Twitter, as well as at
@UDBQMedia on YouTube. While the series is free, donations will be accepted through the Friends of Heritage Center at www.dbq.edu/HeritageCenter/
BecomeaFriendofHeritageCenter.
To request a direct link to a Live(stream) with Heritage Center episode, call 563-589-3432.