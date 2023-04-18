The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place Wednesday-Sunday, April 26-30. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Oklahoma Breakdown”
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place Wednesday-Sunday, April 26-30. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Oklahoma Breakdown”
Genre: Feature-length documentary.
Country: U.S.
Run time: 92 minutes.
Director: Christopher Fitzpatrick.
Writers: Christopher Fitzpatrick.
Producers: Christopher Fitzpatrick.
Trailer: oklahomabreakdown.com
When to see it: Noon Wednesday, April 26, Five Flags Theater; 3:45 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Five Flags — Bijou Theater. Times and locations are subject to change. Visit julianfilmfest.com for the most up-to-date information.
Synopsis: Mike Hosty is a one-man band freak of nature who also tells jokes. The underground music legend was built on his rare ability to combine musical talent on multiple instruments with comedic improv skills.
When Texas Red Dirt artist Stoney LaRue turned Hosty’s song “Oklahoma Breakdown” into a #1 hit in 2007, few knew anything about the songwriter or where the song came from.
“Oklahoma Breakdown” is a backstage pass to Mike Hosty’s life, and tells why a legend of the underground music scene has reservations about chasing the limelight.
Behind the scenes: “In the late ‘90s in Norman, Oklahoma, I came across an artist that would forever stick with me,” writer/director/producer Christopher Fitzpatrick said. “The band Heater, and a couple of years later, the Mike Hosty Trio, featured a guitarist whose guitar sound was irresistible.”
A college student at the time, Fitzpatrick regularly returned and hit the dance floor dancing to “the Mike Hosty beat.”
“Reflecting upon that, I want the audience to feel the same things I did on those nights, and feel a sense of discovery,” he said.
Fitzpatrick wants audiences to laugh and have fun watching “Oklahoma Breakdown,” but he also thinks it will generate some serious conversations.
“It feels good to laugh a little bit,” he said. “I would like audience members to be intrigued to see Mike Hosty perform in person, and also stir up the discussion of the real meaning of success, particularly in America.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.