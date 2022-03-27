Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.

Friday, April 1: Egg bake with spinach, hash browns, banana bread and pears.

Monday, April 4: Taco bake, cornbread, Mexicali corn, peaches and cookies.

Tuesday, April 5: Liver and onions (sub: Salisbury steak), fried potatoes, carrots, Mandarin oranges and pie.

Wednesday, April 6: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, pears and caramel apple cake.

Thursday, April 7: Chicken tortellini, lettuce salad, corn, fruit cocktail and brownie.

Friday, April 8: Tuna noodle casserole, peas, pistachio salad and pineapple pudding.

Monday, April 11: Apple glazed pork, hash brown casserole, green beans, wheat bread and lemon bars.

Tuesday, April 12: Loaded chicken, fruit salad, dinner roll, chocolate cake supreme.

Wednesday, April 13: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, pears and pineapple upside down cake.

Thursday, April 14: Potato bar with chili, cheese, broccoli, bacon and sour cream, watermelon and apple crisp.

Friday, April 15: Potato soup, egg salad sandwich, broccoli Waldorf and tropical fruit.

Monday, April 18: Spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad, bread stick and pudding.

Tuesday, April 19: Pulled pork, broccoli slaw, applesauce, chips and Butterfinger dessert.

Wednesday, April 20: Tilapia, mac and cheese, strewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges and rice crispy treats.

Thursday, April 21: Ham balls, au gratin potatoes, carrots, pears and lazy cookies.

Friday, April 22: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, cheesy cauliflower, peaches and Snickers apple salad.

Monday, April 25: Tater tot casserole, coleslaw, tropical fruit, dinner roll and cookie.

Tuesday, April 26: Lemon pepper chicken, au gratin potatoes, cheesy broccoli, peaches and cherry chip cake.

Wednesday, April 27: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges and beet bread.

Thursday, April 28: Pork roast with gravy, rice pilaf, corn, dinner roll, applesauce and carrot cake.

Friday, April 29: Carrot soup, turkey sandwich with provolone on marble rye, fruit Jell-O, pasta salad and brownies.

