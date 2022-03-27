Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Friday, April 1: Egg bake with spinach, hash browns, banana bread and pears.
Monday, April 4: Taco bake, cornbread, Mexicali corn, peaches and cookies.
Tuesday, April 5: Liver and onions (sub: Salisbury steak), fried potatoes, carrots, Mandarin oranges and pie.
Wednesday, April 6: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, pears and caramel apple cake.
Thursday, April 7: Chicken tortellini, lettuce salad, corn, fruit cocktail and brownie.
Friday, April 8: Tuna noodle casserole, peas, pistachio salad and pineapple pudding.
Monday, April 11: Apple glazed pork, hash brown casserole, green beans, wheat bread and lemon bars.
Tuesday, April 12: Loaded chicken, fruit salad, dinner roll, chocolate cake supreme.
Wednesday, April 13: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, pears and pineapple upside down cake.
Thursday, April 14: Potato bar with chili, cheese, broccoli, bacon and sour cream, watermelon and apple crisp.
Friday, April 15: Potato soup, egg salad sandwich, broccoli Waldorf and tropical fruit.
Monday, April 18: Spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad, bread stick and pudding.
Tuesday, April 19: Pulled pork, broccoli slaw, applesauce, chips and Butterfinger dessert.
Wednesday, April 20: Tilapia, mac and cheese, strewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges and rice crispy treats.
Thursday, April 21: Ham balls, au gratin potatoes, carrots, pears and lazy cookies.
Friday, April 22: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, cheesy cauliflower, peaches and Snickers apple salad.
Monday, April 25: Tater tot casserole, coleslaw, tropical fruit, dinner roll and cookie.
Tuesday, April 26: Lemon pepper chicken, au gratin potatoes, cheesy broccoli, peaches and cherry chip cake.
Wednesday, April 27: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges and beet bread.
Thursday, April 28: Pork roast with gravy, rice pilaf, corn, dinner roll, applesauce and carrot cake.
Friday, April 29: Carrot soup, turkey sandwich with provolone on marble rye, fruit Jell-O, pasta salad and brownies.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.