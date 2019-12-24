Missoula Children’s Theatre will host auditions for a one-week intensive drama workshop for its production of “Pinocchio” from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center.
Approximately 50-60 roles are available for local students. Among the roles to be cast are Pinocchio, the Blue Fairy, Jiminy Cricket, the Fox and Cat, Candlewick and Crew, Urchins, School Kids, Puppets and Toys.
Assistant directors also might be cast to aid in rehearsals and take on essential backstage responsibilities.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade should arrive between 3:30 and 4 and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
Advance preparation is not necessary.
There is no cost to audition, but there will be a $50 participation fee for anyone cast in the production. The participation fee will be $25 for children of UD affiliates. The fee includes two free tickets for the 10 a.m. performance.
Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions come with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. Tour actors and directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 4:15 to 6:15 and 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. daily. Performances are scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in John and Alice Butler Hall.