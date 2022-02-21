David “Fathead” Newman was an extraordinary jazz and rhythm-and-blues saxophone player who worked as a sideman with Ray Charles, recorded with Aretha Franklin, B.B. King, Joe Cocker, Gregg Allman, Dr. John and Natalie Cole, and put out 38 albums under his own name.
While Fathead may have made beautiful music, a new study shows that putting fat together with your head — well, that’s not a pretty combination. A study in JAMA Network Open reveals that having excess fat, in general, and excess belly fat specifically, causes brain injury and cognitive impairment. Furthermore, the study found that excess body fat causes an assault on the brain that is in addition to the brain damage (ministrokes, strokes, dementia and more) that cardiovascular diseases related to excess body fat can cause. Double trouble.
The researchers looked at data from two studies of 9,189 adults age 30 to 75. They found that those with the most body fat had reduced cognition associated with three years’ extra brain aging compared with leaner study participants — and that was just in the three to 11 years that the study participants were tracked. Excess body fat for decades probably harms brainpower even more.
The three best ways to reduce excess body fat: Eat a plant-based diet free of red and processed meats, added sugars, syrups and ultraprocessed foods — and consume most food before 3 p.m.; get 300 minutes of activity weekly; and sleep seven to eight hours a night. Then you’ll likely be a “smarthead” for years to come!