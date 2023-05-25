Quilting is one of those artistic pursuits that rarely is done for profit because the hours and dollars spent to create a beautiful quilt amount to much more than most people are willing to spend.
So quilters often quilt for the pure love of it, gifting quilts to family and friends or getting involved with nonprofit organizations like the Quilts of Valor Foundation, whose mission is “To cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”
Dubuque’s Breezy Ridge Quilters has been doing just that since 2012, averaging about 100 quilts per year that are then presented to military veterans.
“A lot of us were members of the Cable Car Quilters (Guild),” said Cyndy Billmeyer, the group’s district coordinator for northeast Iowa. “Most of us in our group have a connection to the military. My son (Rich) served in Iran and Afghanistan. That’s what kind of bonded us all in the beginning, when we first started.”
The Quilts of Valor Foundation was founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, of Seaford, Del., a mother whose son was deployed to Iraq at the time. The foundation has awarded 345,635 quilts nationwide since its founding.
“We honor any and all living veterans who have been honorably discharged from any branch of the service,” Billmeyer said. “That is our criteria.”
Marilyn Rothenberger, of Dubuque, whose husband Bruce served in Vietnam, was one of the early members of the Breezy Ridge Quilters.
“I wasn’t one of the originals, but I was close,” she said. “I had known Cyndy through the Cable Car Quilters.”
The group began with five quilters and has grown to include around 20 active volunteers. As a district coordinator, Billmeyer is responsible for arranging the presentation ceremonies during which a quilt is given to the veteran, as well as promoting the group’s mission throughout the area.
“There are sometimes a lot of emotions and sometimes tears,” said Joani Oberfoell. “And some are very stoic and don’t get emotional.”
Oberfoell has been a part of Breezy Ridge Quilters for several years. Her husband, Pete, some of her children and several grandchildren have served in the military.
Another member of the group, Stephany Schwartz, makes arrangements with the veterans and their families as to the time and place for the presentation.
“Not all of them want to do something so public,” Billmeyer said. “Sometimes we go to their homes and do it privately if they prefer that. Stephany is amazing on the phone getting all of that done.”
Presentation ceremonies are usually done from March to June, and then again from September through Veteran’s Day in November.
The group holds a potluck once per month at Billmeyer’s home in Dubuque, where they share a meal and then get down to the business of quilting. Some members prefer to quilt at home, picking up fabric and then dropping off a completed quilt. During COVID, the group didn’t meet, which meant no quilts at all.
“(During COVID), I came up with this easy-peasy idea,” Billmeyer said. “I would get fabric to the ladies in November and say, ‘Give me a quilt by May.’ We got about 15 to 20 quilts that way.”
Billmeyer said Breezy Ridge also is blessed to count some longarm quilters among its members.
Quilts can be finished by a longarm machine much more quickly than normal machine quilting or hand-quilting. Professional longarm quilters charge $150 or more to finish a quilt. Longarm machines start at around $7,000, and can cost as much as $50,000.
“We have about five or six wonderful ladies who own longarm machines,” she said. “They very generously offer their time, talent and equipment as their donation to Quilts of Valor.”
There are a number of Quilts of Valor Foundation groups in the tri-state area, Billmeyer said, all of whom work to honor living veterans.
“Kim Tauke heads up a group in Dyersville, and there is a group in southwest Wisconsin,” she said. “Quilters from East Dubuque (Ill.), Dubuque, Bernard and Epworth have quilted our quilts of valor.”
Nationwide, there are more than 600 local quilting groups that create quilts of the foundation.
Local groups are always looking for experienced quilters who are willing to donate their time and talent to creating quilts for veterans. To contact a coordinator who can connect you with a local group, visit qovf.org.
Billmeyer said the most important message to share is that the end result of Breezy Ridge Quilters’ work is what matters most.
“While we have a good time and enjoy our get-togethers, the bottom line is it’s about the veteran,” she said. “We do this to honor them and offer comfort to them, as well as to welcome them home.”