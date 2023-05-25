Quilting is one of those artistic pursuits that rarely is done for profit because the hours and dollars spent to create a beautiful quilt amount to much more than most people are willing to spend.

So quilters often quilt for the pure love of it, gifting quilts to family and friends or getting involved with nonprofit organizations like the Quilts of Valor Foundation, whose mission is “To cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”

Recommended for you