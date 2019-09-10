GALENA, Ill. — A guided walking tour of the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation’s Horseshoe Mound Preserve, 1679 N. Blackjack Road, will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
JDCF Education and Outreach Manager Jess Hepker will lead the tour of geologic features that can be seen from the top of the mound and many points of interest found at the preserve.
Attendees also will have a chance to see and ask questions about the restoration work being done on the western slope of the mound that is visible from U.S. 20.
The walk will take place along mowed trails over rolling terrain. People should meet in the parking lot at the top of the lane. This event is free to the public and RSVPs are not required.
For more information,
visit www.jdcf.org.