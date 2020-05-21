After months of waiting, wondering and holding out hope, Dubuque’s Grand Opera House has made the decision to draw the curtain on its 2020 summer lineup.
Due to continued concerns and restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the community theater earlier this week announced that it will postpone its productions of “Matilda the Musical,” “Brigadoon” and “Disney’s Frozen Jr.,” shifting them to summer 2021 as part of its upcoming season.
“This is usually a very exciting time of year at the Grand Opera House,” wrote Executive Director Frank McClain in an email to patrons. “Under normal circumstances, all three of our summer productions would have completed casting, rehearsals for our June production would have begun, and our summer interns would be starting their first of an intensive 12-week commitment. But nothing is normal right now. The safety and health of our patrons, performers, volunteers and staff remain our priority.”
The decision comes weeks after Heartland Ballet, which is housed within the Grand, made the decision to postpone its spring production of “Coppélia.” That production has since been canceled.
The Grand also was set to announce its upcoming season on May 2, with the variety show, “A Grand Reveal.” It, too, has been canceled and will be replaced with a “Welcome Back Celebration” as soon as circumstances allow.
The decision will further impact fall productions at the theater.
“In a perfect world, we would have announced our 2020-2021 season at ‘A Grand Reveal’ on May 2, but due to the ongoing health crisis and shifting productions, we are still tinkering with our schedule and rethinking some of the productions we had planned,” McClain wrote.
Additional details regarding the upcoming season, set to begin in the fall, and information for ticket holders for canceled or postponed productions can be found by visiting
Other theaters affected
While a host of summertime activities are facing similar fates, the absence of live theater seems a particularly tough blow to the area’s arts and events arena.
During a typical summer, live theater not only rakes in some of the highest attendance numbers troupes see throughout their seasons — and therefore, some of the highest amount of income, according to local theater officials — but it also provides enrichment opportunities for youth through adults both attending and participating in performances.
In March, Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater canceled seven of its youth classes, resulting in a $4,070 revenue loss, though some parents opted to donate to the organization rather than request a refund. The loss also meant that two part-time affiliates with the classes would not be employed.
Additionally, the theater called off both of its annual Free Summer Musical Program productions, “We Will Rock You” and “Annie.”
Operations and Marketing Manager Miki Robinson anticipated the Bell Tower would recoup some of the financial loss — about $12,500 — from the first production by canceling early and avoiding expenditures.
“Some things — costumes, props — are already purchased, so we cannot undo that, but hopefully, the overall effect on the organization financially will be minimal,” she said at the time of the cancellation. “The other major impact of this cancellation is the 30 kids that won’t have an opportunity to learn and perform — many of whom are likely seniors and for whom this is their last year with us. There are also six adult artists who will lose their stipend.”
Additionally, the theater postponed its April performances of “Exit Laughing,” with new dates to be determined.
“That will be the first show that we perform when it is safe to open again,” Robinson said. “We have no idea when that will be.”
Bell Tower officials also said more information is to come on its production of “The Church Basement Ladies in the Last (Potluck) Supper,” slated for August.
Dubuque’s Rising Star Theatre Company has postponed its productions of “Grease” and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” to June and July 2021. It plans to decide by the end of May whether or not its youth production of “Willy Wonka” will take place Aug. 6-9 as planned.
Fly-By-Night Productions has postponed its June performances of the play, “Ten Chimneys.” Show dates have been rescheduled for Sept. 18-26, now opening the Dubuque-based theater company’s 38th season.
In Maquoketa, Iowa, Ohnward Fine Arts Center Executive Director Rich Hall said that while the organization has yet to cancel any of its summer happenings, they are waiting to see what will become of its youth camp, slated to begin its production of “Disney’s Frozen Jr.,” Aug. 8-9.
“We are not sure what is going to happen with that show yet,” he said. “In the worst case, we may try to just present it as a readers theater by spreading the kids out on our stage. The kids show was one of our biggest money makers throughout the year. So, we hope we can find some way to make it happen.”
Professional regional companies also are making accommodations.
Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll, Ill., has postponed performances and events through the end of June, with hopes to be able to resume in July, according to officials. To fill the void, its hosting a virtual series, “TLP Live,” via Facebook and YouTube.
And American Players Theatre in Spring Green, Wis., has pushed its 2020 summer season to 2021. For the time being, it’s hosting, “Out of the Woods,” a series of play readings streamed live and recorded by PBS Wisconsin. The offerings are free to watch for a limited time via pbswisconsin.org.