Editor’s note: This is the ninth of an ongoing series that will highlight the stained-glass art collections of tri-state worship spaces. Look for the next installment the first Saturday of each month.
The artistic origins of the stained-glass windows of Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ are lost in the annals of time. But the symbols, dedications and the church’s humble beginnings tell the story of Dubuque’s frontier days and the people who came here almost 200 years ago.
Birth of a church
In the mid-19th century, Dubuque was on the edge of the Western frontier. The area attracted merchants, miners, ministers and missionaries looking for their version of the Promised Land.
Enter Peter Fleury, a Congregationalist missionary.
The Swiss-born Fleury began meeting with a group of German and Swiss residents in the early 1840s. While the group was not organized as a church, Fleury conducted services each Sunday in English, German and French, which attracted a diverse crowd -- a rare happening in a city where ethnic and religious lines were often drawn.
The group was lucky to have the multi-lingual Fleury. Born in Grisons, the only tri-lingual canton in Switzerland, he grew up speaking German, Italian and Romansch, a regional language. He also was fluent in English and French.
Fleury traveled to outlying towns including Têtes de Morts (present-day Saint Donatus) to preach. "The preaching in Têtes de Morts has had a good influence on the Americans," he wrote in a report to the American Home Missionary Society. "Some occasionally came to our service ... they wished for the full enjoyment of the Gospel in their own language and requested me to preach in English also."
Fleury started a German school and built a brick church in Dubuque. But after a few years, he abruptly returned to Switzerland after his wife died.
In 1867, the group built a small church above the intersection of Central Avenue and 18th Street. In 1868, it was formally chartered.
Rev. Herman Ficke was the church’s first pastor. He inherited a small membership, an unfinished building and a $1,200 debt.
Eventually, there was recovery among the membership and its coffers. In 1887, the current church was built at the corner of 18th and Jackson streets.
“We still call it the new church, even though it’s over a hundred years old,” Sally Miller, a life-long member and the church’s treasurer, said.
Memorials and symbolism
Pat Quade, who has served on the church council and also is a life-long member, said there is no detailed history of the windows.
“It’s hard to say whether they came from the old church because, in the pictures, you can’t really tell if the windows are stained-glass,” she said. “But there are newer windows that were made to match the older ones, so it would be a good guess that there were some that came from the old church."
The nine narrow lancet windows were traditionally made, with colorful pieces of glass that were fitted into cames, the H-shaped strips of lead that were then soldered together to create a larger panel.
Seven of the windows are memorials, dedicated to a specific person or presented as a gift to the church. The inscriptions are in German, a clue that German families made up the majority of the church membership.
"You can tell that a few of these are a little more detailed," Quade said. "They're almost like filler windows, but made to match the originals."
All of the windows feature grapes, a sacrament of communion, and red poppies, which symbolize sacrifice, remembrance and regeneration.
In the "cry room," the soundproof room for parents and fussy babies, there are smaller stained-glass panes that complement the sanctuary windows.
"I don't know if they were in the back of the church and moved when the addition was added on in the 1970s, or if they were new then," Quade said. "All of the people that knew about that are gone now."
The Garden of Gethsemane
Above the altar is the church's largest and newest window, installed in 1936, and the only one depicting a biblical scene.
"At night, when it's dark and the lights are up, that window is amazing," Quade said. "On Christmas Eve, it's so beautiful."
In the garden, Jesus is scared and in anguish because he knows what lies ahead. It is one of the few times we see his human nature. But it also is where we see his divine calling when he accepts the will of God.
The story of Gethsemane is prominent in the stained-glass collections of many churches for just those reasons: The humanity and the divinity of Christ.
The window at Immanuel also contains a purposeful mistake: Reversed color panels. It can be hard to see, but they are the only non-symmetrical panels in the whole window.
Through the generations
While the church had its growing pains, it has served the families of the North End for generations.
"The North End used to be all German families," Quade said.
She and Miller had great-grandparents who were original members of the church.
"My grandkids are fifth generation," Miller said.
Quade and Miller said one thing that has kept the church going for more than a century has been its independence and its inclusiveness.
"We have always been inclusive," Quade said. "We're an independent church and manage it ourselves. We've always made our own decisions."
Miller said one of those decisions will be to find a stained-glass expert who can determine what needs to be done to preserve them.
"Some of them really need attention," she said. "They're getting fragile and we want to be sure we do what needs to be done to keep them."