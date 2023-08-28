Today is Monday, Aug. 28, the 240th day of 2023. There are 125 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1862, the Second Battle of Bull Run began in Prince William County, Va., during the Civil War; the result was a Confederate victory.
• In 1922, the first radio commercial aired on station WEAF in New York City. The 10-minute advertisement was for the Queensboro Realty Co., which had paid a fee of $100.
• In 1941, Japan’s ambassador to the U.S., Kichisaburo Nomura, presented a note to President Franklin D. Roosevelt from Japan’s prime minister, Prince Fumimaro Konoye, expressing a desire for improved relations.
• In 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
• In 1968, police and antiwar demonstrators clashed in the streets of Chicago as the Democratic National Convention nominated Hubert H. Humphrey for president.
• In 1988, 70 people were killed when three Italian stunt planes collided during an air show at the U.S. Air Base in Ramstein, West Germany.
• In 1996, the troubled 15-year marriage of Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially ended with the issuing of a divorce decree.
• In 2005, New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin ordered everyone in the city to evacuate after Hurricane Katrina grew to a monster storm.
• In 2016, six scientists completed a yearlong Mars simulation in Hawaii, where they emerged after living in a dome in near isolation on a Mauna Loa mountain.
• In 2020, Japan’s longest serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, said he was stepping down because a chronic illness had resurfaced. (Abe was assassinated in July 2022.)