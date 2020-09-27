“The best thing about the future is that it comes only one day at a time.” Thus spoke the wise depressive Abraham Lincoln.
To that I’d add a codicil: “So start by wasting a day!” I found that quote from Lincoln while gathering steam to write this column — to be published now, while fall is about to, well, fall.
Using the melancholic beauty of Lincoln’s words as a backdrop for worries about the pandemic, I was going to go all soulful on you. I planned to wax eloquent about the cold months prompting us to dig deep into ourselves and mine our solitude for benefits it might bestow.
I looked up more quotations about darkness so mournful that I soon switched to mindless surfing.
Reader, I clicked on bait like Movie Stars Without Makeup (I suspect they sneak on a little lip gloss) and I’m A Grown Woman And I Still Sleep With A Stuffed Animal (sadly, I don’t find that weird). I finished my disgusting cyber smorgasbord with a grapefruit sorbet in the form of tweets from the internet’s crankiest old lady, Myrna Tellingheusen.
My favorite: “Do I HAVE TO TURN THIS BUICK AROUND AND RUN THE COUNTRY MYSELF?” Runner-up is “Mildred’s cat, Mildred, is missing. On a related note, Mildred named her cat Mildred. Which is probably why the cat left in the first place.”
Next, I looked at the box of faded photographs in a storage bin on the floor beside my desk, gathering dust like my good intentions. I’ve been meaning to digitize them.
Instead, I let them drift through my fingers, stopping at one taken of me and my grandmother. Holding it for a moment brought back the softness of her lap, the scent of her Desert Flower perfume, the echo of her shy laugh. The digitizing can wait ’til the 12th of never. That faded photo won’t mean much to anyone but me.
Next, using my skills as an investigative journalist, I checked out Culver’s Flavor of the Day. Then, I had a rendezvous with Brownie Thunder and called it lunch. After that, I decided to take my dog for a walk, not striving for 10,000 steps, improved bone density or working off the naughty frozen custard, just mindless rambling.
I noticed that when I asked, “Walk?” my dog trotted to where her leash is hung and sat beside it. I realized happily that, although she had done that before, it hadn’t really registered with me. Brilliant canine. Trained without trying.
Came twilight. I dipped into Patricia Hampl’s lovely book, “The Art of the Wasted Day,” which counsels, above all, to listen to your inner voice. Reader, how does that voice tell you to waste your day?