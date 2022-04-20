If your birthday is today: Refuse to let emotional situations influence how you handle your money, health or contractual matters. Put your energy where it will have the biggest effect. Choose practicality over risk.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't trust anyone to invest or take care of matters for you. Handle sensitive situations with compassion. Do what's best for you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Get all the details, then proceed. The wrong move can cost you more than you want to give up. Don't risk your health or wealth.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take care of business. It will be challenging to please everyone, so target your market carefully. Make changes based on facts and wisdom.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't invest in something because of someone else. Protect your money, possessions, health and position. Dedicate your efforts to self-improvement.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Accept the inevitable. Unexpected benefits are heading your way. Be patient and work with what you have.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Put your energy into self-improvement, raising your qualifications and heading in a direction that makes you feel good about yourself. Avoid joint ventures.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take control and make decisions that improve your position, not someone else's. Embark on something that motivates you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Maintain discipline, and avoid overdoing, overspending and overindulgence. Focus on moderation and simplicity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stick up for truth, justice and making the world a better place. Be a role model, and you'll make a name for yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Confusion will set in if you let others meddle in your life. A conscious effort to make a difference will help you maintain your reputation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Put your energy into doing what you do best. Focus on getting ahead. Concentrate on self-improvement and personal gain.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You'll learn the hard way if you trust someone to do things for you. Take charge of your life, learn all you can and refuse to participate in something questionable.