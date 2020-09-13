If your birthday is today: The past will provide insight into how best to proceed this year. Touch base with people who have been instrumental in helping you get ahead, and you will begin a collaboration that is certain to bring good results. You are overdue for a change, and with a little help from your friends, good things will transpire.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your money in your pocket. Focus on offering reasonable help, not making a donation. Take pride in what you do, and don’t shy away from doing your thing. Personal growth and positive lifestyle changes are favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A rational response is the best way to handle an emotional situation. Sit back, relax and offer practical suggestions. Back away from temptation or people who are a terrible influence.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Take the lead. Find solutions that accommodate family and friends, and set your plans in motion. An innovative approach will bring about positive change. Take the initiative and be a hero.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Stay in your comfort zone. Live within your means, and abide by the rules. You will set an example for people feeling pressured, uncertain or unduly tempted.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotions will rise to the surface due to conflicts over changes you want to make. Rethink your objective and motive, and you’ll find a way to get what you want while pleasing loved ones.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Focus on meaningful relationships. Spend time with people who are mentally stimulating and undeniably fun and thought-provoking. A mental challenge will lead to new ideas.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): What you do to help others will be applauded and will bring about positive change, but don’t put yourself in harm’s way. Abide by the recommendations put forth by experts first and foremost.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spend time with a loved one. Make plans that will nourish an important relationship. Don’t let anger or discord rule the roost. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep an open mind when dealing with emotional and domestic matters. Listen and consider suggestions rather than force your will on others. Take the necessary precautions to protect your health and well-being.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Aim to get things done on time with the least amount of friction. If an argument erupts with someone close to you, it will ruin your plans. Allow others their opinions without discounting your own.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Partnerships will stress you out and test your patience. Take a step back and do your thing. Work on home improvements, tidy up loose ends and find ways to make money in your spare time.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t buy into something that doesn’t make sense. Use your charm and intellect to navigate your way through any situation that might compromise you physically, financially or emotionally.