If your birthday is today: Draw on your experience and connections. Change what's necessary and play by the rules, and you will gain the respect and trust of those who can help you reach and surpass your goal.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Make a change only for the right reason. Discipline and patience will be essential when dealing with difficult people and situations. Networking functions are favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Aim to positively impact those around you. Your attitude will affect your momentum. Put your energy where it counts and make an impact.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't let the small stuff get to you. Concentrate on your accomplishments. A minimalist attitude will thwart temptation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) A strict budget and serious talks will help you save money. Be ready for anyone who wishes to oppose your financial plan.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put your energy into completing what you set out to accomplish. A change at home will help you to rethink your current lifestyle.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Work on what you wish to achieve. Set high standards and refuse to let outsiders stop you from reaching your goal.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Refuse to let anyone limit what you can achieve. Set your goals and remain steadfast. A financial gain is apparent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Helping a cause you believe in will encourage you to do more. Take responsibility for your happiness, and change what is no longer working for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Simplify your life. Focus on being truthful and taking care of responsibilities. Emotions will skyrocket if you get into a debate with someone close to you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take time to confirm what others tell you before you act. Do what you can to improve your relationships and overall health.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Consider your options for investments and home improvements. Keep an open mind and make changes based on common sense.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't make promises you cannot keep. Maintain a good reputation and retain the confidence of those dependent on you. Put your energy where it counts.